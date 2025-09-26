Muhammad (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran defensive end upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's trending toward play in Sunday's contest. Muhammad has wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks so far this season, recording eight total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, across three games. If he's unable to play in Week 4, Tyler Lacy will likely see increased reps with the Lions' first-team defense.