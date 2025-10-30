Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Returns to full participation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Muhammad (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.
Muhammad was a limited participant Wednesday but returned to full participation Thursday, suggesting he'll be available to bolster Detroit's pass rush against the Vikings on Sunday. Muhammad has 5.0 sacks through seven games this season, putting him one shy of his career high, set in 2021 with the Colts.
