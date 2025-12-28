Muhammad posted 2.0 sacks during the Lions' 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Thursday.

Muhammad sacked Max Brosmer twice for losses of 10 and five yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. Muhammad's efforts Christmas Day brought him to 11.0 sacks through 16 regular-season games, which marks the first time in his NFL career that he has recorded double-digit sacks in a season. His last opportunity to add to that total is Week 18 against the Bears.