Muhammad played in nine regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 11 tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one pass defense.

Muhammad was a healthy scratch for the first half of the season and didn't make his Lions' debut until Week 8 against the Titans. He ended up serving a rotational role at defensive end due to the Lions' numerous injuries on the defensive front. Muhammad enters the 2025 offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and he should garner interest from teams looking to solidify its defensive front.