site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-albert-huggins-claimed-by-detroit | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Albert Huggins: Claimed by Detroit
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Lions claimed Huggins off waivers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Huggins was waived by the Texans on Monday, and he had cut by the Eagles earlier this offseason. He'll compete for a reserve role in Detroit's interior defensive line.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read