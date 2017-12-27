Lions' Alek Torgersen: Added to Detroit's practice squad
The Lions signed Torgersen to their practice squad Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Torgersen will give the Lions another developmental quarterback for their practice squad after the Colts poached Brad Kaaya and added him to their 53-man roster. An undrafted rookie out of Penn, Torgersen had previous stints with the Falcons and Redskins this season.
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...