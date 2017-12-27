Lions' Alek Torgersen: Added to Detroit's practice squad

The Lions signed Torgersen to their practice squad Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Torgersen will give the Lions another developmental quarterback for their practice squad after the Colts poached Brad Kaaya and added him to their 53-man roster. An undrafted rookie out of Penn, Torgersen had previous stints with the Falcons and Redskins this season.

