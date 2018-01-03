Lions' Alek Torgersen: Remains with Lions

Torgersen signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Torgersen joined the Lions' practice squad in late December as the team moved to replace Brad Kaaya, who the Colts added to their 53-man roster. The 22-year-old should serve as Detroit's developmental quarterback heading into the 2018 NFL draft, as Jake Rudock appear to have a solid hold on the No. 2 spot behind starter Matthew Stafford.