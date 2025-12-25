Lions' Alex Anzalone: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anzalone (head) is being evaluated for a concussion during Thursday's contest against the Vikings.
Anzalone will not be eligible to return to Thursday's divisional matchup if he is diagnosed with a concussion and placed in the NFL's five-step protocol. Prior to leaving the field to be evaluated late in the third quarter, Anzalone had racked up two tackles (one solo) including 1.0 sacks.
