Anzalone recorded six tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 34-27 overtime win versus the Giants.

Anzalone has now posted at least six tackles in three of his last four games, but one might have assumed he would collect more in a game where he played a season-high 74 defensive snaps. His per-snap tackle production is at its lowest level this season since before he joined the Lions back in 2021, keeping him out of the IDP picture in most formats despite his large role.