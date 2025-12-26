Lions' Alex Anzalone: Done for day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anzalone has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Vikings after suffering a concussion.
Anzalone took a blow to the head in the second half, ultimately suffering a concussion. In his absence, Malcolm Rodriguez will continue to operate in a more significant role at linebacker versus Minnesota.
