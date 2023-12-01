Anzalone (hand) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The veteran linebacker was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise that he'll likely be inactive for Sunday's contest. Anzalone has been extremely productive through Detroit's first 11 games, as he's recorded 87 total tackles, including five tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Assuming Anzalone can't suit up this weekend, Malcolm Rodriguez will likely serve as the Lions' top middle linebacker.