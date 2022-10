Anzalone recorded eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 29-0 loss to the Patriots.

Anzalone has recored at least six tackles in each game this season, totaling 40 stops through five games. Across 14 appearances last year, the veteran linebacker set career highs in tackles (78) and pass defenses (seven), but he appears on his way to topping those numbers during his second campaign with Detroit.