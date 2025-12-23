Lions' Alex Anzalone: Eight tackles in Week 16 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anzalone recorded eight tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup in Detroit's loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Anzalone has started all 15 games this season and has produced 92 tackles (50 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and nine pass breakups, including one interception, on 98 percent of the defensive snaps.
