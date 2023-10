Anzalone had seven tackles (five solo) including two sacks in Monday's 26-14 win over the Raiders.

Anzalone's two sacks came on the same drive in the fourth quarter, with the second forcing a turnover-on-downs. Anzalone's place as the starting middle linebacker has provided an anchor for the Lions' defense and he leads the team with 57 tackles on the year. He once again played every single defensive snap Monday and has done so in each of the last three games.