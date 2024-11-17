Anzalone suffered a forearm injury in Sunday's Week 11 game against Jacksonville and is questionable to return.
Anzalone was hurt while assisting on a tackle of Travis Etienne late in the second quarter. The linebacker exited to the locker room and was deemed questionable to return soon thereafter. Ben Niemann could be called upon for a significant role if Anzalone is unable to return.
More News
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Secures eight tackles in win•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Clears concussion protocols•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Won't suit up vs. Arizona•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Deemed questionable for Week 3•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Upgrades to limited Thursday•