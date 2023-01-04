Anzalone recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 41-10 victory versus the Bears.
Anzalone finished as the Lions' leading tackler despite playing a season-low 73 percent of defensive snaps Week 17. However, the 28-year-old linebacker still played the third-most snaps of any Detroit defender in this lopsided win. Anzalone leads the team in tackles with a career-high 117 while playing every game this season, and he'll likely need to continue racking up tackles in order to help slow down Green Bay's rushing offense Week 18.