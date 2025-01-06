Anzalone recorded seven total tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday night's 31-9 win over the Vikings.

Anzalone was rather active in his return to the field following a six-game absence with a broken forearm, leading the team with seven takedowns in the contest. The linebacker finished the regular season having produced 63 total tackles (43 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed over 10 games. With the victory in Week 18, the Lions secured a bye week to open the playoffs and Anzalone will look to build off of Sunday's performance when Detroit returns to action in the NFC divisional round in two weeks.