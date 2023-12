Anzalone logged 12 tackles (seven solo) and a pass deflection in Detroit's 42-17 win over the Broncos on Saturday.

Anzalone compiled double-digit tackles for the third time this season in addition to leading the team in tackles. The 29-year-old is currently on pace to surpass his career-high tackle mark (125) and will look to add to his total during the team's upcoming matchup versus the Vikings.