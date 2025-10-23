Anzalone totaled four tackles (three solo) Sunday in a 24-9 win against the Buccaneers.

Anzalone was quiet from a statistical perspective after racking up a season-high 12 stops in Week 6. However, he logged 100 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps for the sixth time through seven games this year. Anzalone has 39 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and four defensed passes (including an interception) on the campaign.