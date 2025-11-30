default-cbs-image
Anzalone finished with nine tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.

The linebacker also played on all 62 defensive snaps. Anzalone has played on at least 88 percent of the defensive snaps in every game this season, recording 72 tackles (40 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups, including an interception.

