Anzalone recorded three tackles (two solo) and three passes defensed including an interception during Sunday's 37-24 win at Cincinnati.

Anzalone's three tackles marked his lowest total of the season, but he made his day memorable anyways when he undercut a Jake Browning pass intended for Mike Gesicki to post his first interception since 2022. He should again stay on the field for every defensive snap he can handle in Week 6 at Kansas City.