Anzalone played through a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and three fractured ribs during Sunday's divisional-round win over the Buccaneers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Anzalone actually suffered the rib injury during Detroit's Week 18 win over the Vikings and has been playing through it for each of the team's playoff wins this season. The veteran linebacker will likely appear on the team's injury report throughout the week, but considering he's managed to play through the pain, it's unlikely he would stop now. Anzalone should suit up against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game this Sunday.