Anzalone (hand) was a non-participant during practice Wednesday.
Anzalone likely suffered the injury in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers, although it's not clear that is the case. The veteran linebacker will work to get back on the field Thursday ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup with the Saints.
