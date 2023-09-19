Anzalone recorded seven tackles, including one sack, Sunday in an overtime loss to Seattle.

Anzalone's sack came at a critical time, as his takedown of Geno Smith just before the two-minute warning resulted in a 17-yard loss and helped lead to Riley Patterson's game-tying field goal for Detroit. Anzalone has never had more than two sacks in a season, so he's not likely to be a big contributor in that category. However, the linebacker finished with over 100 tackles for the first time last year and is on pace to reach that mark again with 13 stops through two contests in 2023.