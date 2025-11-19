Anzalone registered six tackles (four solo) during the Lions' 16-9 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Anzalone finished Sunday's game in a three-way tie for the second most tackles on the Lions behind Jack Campbell (15). Anzalone's streak of playing every single defensive snap ended at seven games in Week 11, but the veteran linebacker is still having a productive season and has logged at least five tackles in four of his last five games. The 2017 third-rounder is up to 57 tackles (33 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four pass defenses (one interception) through 10 regular-season games.