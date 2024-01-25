Anzalone (shoulder/ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Anzalone has now began the Lions' week of practice with two consecutive limited sessions as he continues to battle three fractured ribs and a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. The 29-year-old linebacker will likely carry an injury designation into the NFC Championship Game unless he can practice in full Friday.
