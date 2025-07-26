Anzalone (hamstring) returned to practice Saturday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

In addition to his hamstring injury, Anzalone wants a contract extension as he heads into the final season of his three-year, $18.75 million contract. The 30-year-old linebacker looks ready to play regardless, and he's set to start at outside linebacker in 2025. Last season, Anzalone posted 63 tackles (43 solo), five pass breakups and 1.0 sacks over 10 regular-season games.