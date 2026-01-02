Anzalone (concussion/personal) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.

Anzalone was able to upgrade to a limited participant Thursday before once again downgrading to a non-participant in Friday's practice, as a personal status was also added to the report. Malcolm Rodriguez and Grant Stuard will likely see an increased snapshare at outside linebacker in the starter's absence. Between the linebacker experiencing private troubles, working his way back from the concussion, and the Lions being eliminated from playoff contention, it seems the team determined it best to end the 31-year-old's season a game early. Anzalone finishes the 2025 campaign with 95 tackles (52 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and nine passes defensed for one interception through 16 games.