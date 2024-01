Anzalone had eight tackles (five solo) in Saturday's 20-19 loss to the Cowboys.

It was the third time in four games that Anzalone registered eight-plus tackles in a game. It was also the third straight game he played every single defensive snap as he finished second on the Lions in tackles behind corner Cameron Sutton. Anzalone is up to 120 tackles (77 solo) on the year and is five away from matching his career-high set in 2022.