Anzalone recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) and one sack during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings.

Anzalone played 99 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps Sunday against Minnesota, but he continues to have a nose for where the ball is going to end up as he now has 25 tackles through the team's first three contests. He'll look to make an impact in Week 4 when the Lions host the Seahawks on Sunday.