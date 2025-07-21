Lions' Alex Anzalone: Sidelined by hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anzalone (hamstring) isn't practicing Monday, Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News reports.
Anzalone's locked in as a starter when healthy, but he's back on the mend again in training camp after being limited to 10 regular-season appearances in 2024 by a broken forearm. Detroit will likely take a cautious approach with this new soft-tissue injury for Anzalone, who has 395 tackles over the past four regular seasons with the Lions.
More News
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Limited by injury in 2024•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Leads team in tackles in return•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Making return in Week 18•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Could return for Week 18•