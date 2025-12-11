Lions' Alex Anzalone: Sidelined by illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anzalone (illness) did not practice Wednesday.
Anzalone has been a key part of the Detroit defense all season, playing nearly 100 percent of snaps. There's currently no indication that the illness will jeopardize his status for a Week 15 matchup against the Rams.
