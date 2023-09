Anzalone had six tackles (five solo), a pass defensed and a quarterback hit in Thursday's 21-20 win over Kansas City.

Anzalone tied with Derrick Barnes for the team lead in tackles as the Lions upset the defending champs, who were playing without Travis Kelce (knee). The 28-year-old linebacker set career highs in tackles in each of his previous two seasons with the Lions, racking up 78 in 2021 and then blowing past that mark with 125 in 2022.