Detroit activated Anzalone (forearm) from injured reserve Saturday.

Anzalone was placed on IR on Nov. 18 after breaking his forearm during the Lions' Week 11 blowout win over the Jaguars. He returned to practice Wednesday and logged consecutive full practices to end the week. His activation off IR on Saturday indicates that he is on track to play against the Vikings on Sunday. In the nine games prior to his injury, Anzalone tallied 56 tackles (40 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four pass defenses.