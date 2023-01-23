Anzalone recorded 125 tackles with 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over 17 games in 2023.

In his second season as a centerpiece of the Detroit defense, Anzalone blew past the previous career high in tackles (78) he set last year. While his floor was relatively high as an IDP option considering he never dipped lower than five tackles in any game, Anzalone never showcased the ceiling to make him an elite fantasy option. Now set to hit free agency, Anzalone is far from certain to return to a Detroit defense that struck gold last spring in the form of two late-round rookie linebackers -- including a possible replacement at middle linebacker in Malcolm Rodriquez.