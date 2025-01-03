Anzalone (forearm) practiced in full Thursday.
Anzalone remains on injured reserve but appears to be nearing a return after he was designated for return Wednesday. The Lions badly need the help on defense with the team already down linebackers Derrick Barnes (knee) and Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) ahead of Sunday night's big game against Minnesota.
