Lions' Alex Anzalone: Upgrades to full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anzalone (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Anzalone was unable to practice Wednesday due to an illness, but the linebacker's immune system seems to have fought quickly and efficiently, as he is now cleared of any injury designation and was able to practice in full. The starter should be set to suit up for Sunday's game against the Rams, where he will likely continue his season-long streak of 88 percent defensive snap participation or better.