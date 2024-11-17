Anzalone (forearm) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Anzalone injured his forearm while tackling Travis Etienne late in the second quarter of Sunday's game. With Anzalone done for the day, Ben Niemann and Trevor Nowaske will see an increased snap count on defense for the second half.
More News
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Hurts forearm, uncertain to return•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Secures eight tackles in win•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Clears concussion protocols•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Won't suit up vs. Arizona•
-
Lions' Alex Anzalone: Deemed questionable for Week 3•