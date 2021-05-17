site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Alex Brown: Joins Detroit
Brown (knee) has signed with the Lions.
Brown has healed up from the torn ACL that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2020 season. He appeared in three games with the Chiefs in 2019.
