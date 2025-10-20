The Lions activated McNeill (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers.

McNeil is still listed as questionable for Monday night's contest. His activation from IR indicates that the 2021 third-rounder is on track to play, but his official status won't likely be known until the Lions announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff. McNeil is in the final stage of his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee that he sustained in December.