McNeill was placed on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

McNeill tore his ACL in Week 15 last season and is expected to be out at least the first two months of the season. His absence opens the door for rookie first-round pick Tyleik Williams to immediately start at defensive tackle next to DJ Reader, while Roy Lopez and Mikhi Wingo will also get extra tread. McNeill signed a four-year, $97 million contract in October of 2024, and he posted 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks through 14 games prior to his injury.