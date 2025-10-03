McNeill (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

McNeill practiced in a limited capacity all week, and head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday that McNeill has a "50/50 chance" of playing Sunday, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. If McNeill isn't cleared to return from the reserve/PUP list Sunday, the fifth-year defensive tackle would still be in a good spot to make his 2025 regular-season debut in Week 6 against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 12. McNeill finished the 2024 regular season with 25 tackles (17 solo), including 3.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble across 14 games.