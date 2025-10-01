McNeill (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

McNeill tore his ACL in Week 15 of last year and has missed the Lions' first four games this season. He now has 21 days to be added to Detroit's active roster before reverting to the reserve/PUP list. The NC State product is an integral part of the Lions' run defense, tallying 25 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble over 14 regular-season games in 2024. Once healthy, he's expected to start alongside DJ Reader on Detroit's defensive line.