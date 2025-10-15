McNeill (knee - ACL) is expected to make his regular-season debut versus the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 7, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said in an interview with 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday that "barring something happening this week, [McNeill is] freakin' playing." The standout defensive lineman had his 21-day practice window opened Oct. 1, and he was a full participant at every practice Detroit held Week 6 while working his way back from a right ACL tear suffered last December. Expect him to be officially activated from the reserve/PUP list in advance of Monday's matchup.