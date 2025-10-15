Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday in a radio interview with 97.1 The Ticket Detroit that he expects McNeill (knee) to be ready to make his season debut in Monday's game against the Buccaneers.

The standout defensive lineman had his 21-day practice window opened Oct. 1, and he was a full participant at every practice Detroit held Week 6 while working his way back from an ACL tear in his right knee, which he suffered last December. Assuming McNeill steers clear of any setbacks in practice this week, expect him to be officially activated from the reserve/PUP list in advance of Monday's matchup. He concluded the 2024 campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble over 14 games.