Speaking after Sunday's loss to the Bills, coach Dan Campbell said he doesn't feel good about the chances of McNeill (knee) playing again this season, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's yet another potentially serious injury for the Detroit defense, as McNeill was injured in the third quarter Sunday and ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after. Levi Onwuzurike is next up for snaps on the interior of the Lions' defensive line, a unit that has already lost seven players to injured reserve. Detroit's offense may have to turn things up a couple notches the rest of the way in order to make up for all of the injuries on the defensive side of the ball.