McNeill (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

McNeill had his 21-day window to be reinstated from the reserve/PUP list opened Oct. 1, but he was not cleared to play against the Bengals in Week 5. He's opened the week with a full practice, and if he can participate without restriction in each of the next two days, he would put himself in good position to make his 2025 debut against the Chiefs on Sunday. The 2021 third-rounder is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered in December.