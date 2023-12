McNeill (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

McNeill's move to IR is a bit surprising as head coach Dan Campbell only referred to the NC State product as, "a little banged up," after Sunday's win over the Saints. However, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, McNeill suffered a sprained knee in the contest. The 23-year-old will miss at least the next four weeks, while Pelissero noted he could be ready for the playoffs.