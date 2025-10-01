McNeill (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

The Lions officially opened McNeill's 21-day practice window Wednesday, and it's no surprise for him to be limited in his first on-field activity since suffering a right ACL tear Week 15 of the 2024 season. Once fully healthy, McNeill is expected to join DJ Reader as a starter along the interior of Detroit's offensive line. It's unclear whether he could have a chance to be activated to the 53-man roster in time to play Sunday versus Cincinnati.