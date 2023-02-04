McNeill recorded 41 tackles and one sack over 17 games in 2022.
Becoming a building block for the Lions upfront, McNeill also flashed significant upside as an IPD asset (among defensive tackles) during his second season, like in Week 11 against the Giants when he racked up four tackles, one sack and 10 QB pressures -- the most for a 320-plus pound defensive lineman since at least 2006, per Pro Football Focus. The 2021 third-round pick figures to remain a key piece of the Detroit defense in 2023, when McNeill should continue to log upwards of 80 percent of the defensive snaps per game.